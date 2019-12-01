Nawazuddin Siddiqui Explains How Raman Raghav 2.0 Changed His Life

After working with Anurag Kashyap in Black Friday which was a breakthrough film for him, Nawazuddin Siddiqui went on to do some outstanding films like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Talaash, and The Lunchbox. Anurag Kashyap is known for creating films with characters with grey tones and Nawazuddin has evidently mastered that part. His work was appreciated by his fans but the Gangs of Wasseypur starrer take it to the next level with his thrilling Raman Raghav 2.0. In a recent interview with a news portal, Nawazuddin said that playing the role of Raman Raghav terrified him and took away a part of him.

Congratulations #AnuragKashyap you beauty, the epitome of innovation in Cinema, making Indians proud across the world, First for GOW being the only Indian film shortlisted by the Guardian & secondly Sacred Games being nominated at the Emmy's

3 Cheers to Vikram, Neeraj & Team SG — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) September 19, 2019

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Raman Raghav 2.0

In the interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that playing the character of Raman Raghav was not a piece of cake. Raman was a man with his own beliefs, philosophy, and thought of crime, the actor said. He added that in order to perfect the character of Raman Raghav, he had to behave like Raman and think from his perspective. He said that playing the character for Anurag’s film took away a part of him and left him empty. The thing about this film is that it is not light at all and scares you with the threat that there are demonic tendencies in everyone, he said in the interview.

More about Raman Raghav 2.0

The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap and the movie explores the dark part of the human psyche. The film had some disturbing scenes where Nawaz was seen killing a lady for just asking a question. The film was released in the year 2016 and managed to perform well at the box office.

Raghav's 6min monologue that couldn't make it to the final cut of #RamanRaghav2.0 Check it out! https://t.co/lLO4dMR2E2 — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) June 28, 2016

