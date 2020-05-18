Nawazuddin Siddiqui Has Been Put Under Home Quarantine With His Family Till May 25

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently travelled from Mumbai to his hometown in Muzzafarnagar with his family amid the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown. As per the government norms, they have now been put under home quarantine. The government recently announced that people stuck in other cities can return back to their hometowns after they are granted permission to do so.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui under home quarantine with family in hometown

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reached his hometown on May 11 to celebrate Eid. Post that, the authorities directed him and his family to remain in home quarantine till May 25 which will mark the 14-day period. The media reports also reveal that the actor received permission from authorities in Mumbai to travel back to his hometown.

A poster at his home says he will remain in quarantine till May 25.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother, brother, and sister-in-law also travelled back to Uttar Pradesh along with him. The doctors had taken samples of the actor and his family to tested for the Coronavirus. According to reports, the entire family tested negative for the virus.

On the work front, the actor ruled Netflix earlier in 2019 with the release of the second season of the popular show Sacred Games. He starred in multiple other films in 2019 including Housefull 4, Motichoor Chaknachoor and Photograph. As for the year 2020, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has five films in the pipeline.

He will be seen in the Sanjay Sharma directorial Black Currency: The Fake Currency Truth Unfolds and a horror thriller titled The Maya Tape. Siddiqui will also be seen in No Land's Man along with Eisha Chopra. The actor is also set to star in his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's film Bole Chudiyan.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be seen in Pushpendra Nath Misra's directorial venture Ghoomketu. The film revolves around an aspiring writer from UP who runs away to Mumbai. He gives himself a deadline of 30 days to try and prove his worth. Along with Siddiqui, the film also stars Anurag Kashyap, Richa Chadha, and Ragini Khanna.

The film will be seen on Zee5 and will be available for streaming from May 22. It is also a bonus for Ranveer Singh and Amitabh Bachchan's fans as they will be seen in cameo roles in the film along with actor Sonakshi Sinha. The teaser of the film was released on Friday and has the attention of the audience for being a total laugh riot. Actors Huma Qureshi, Chitrangada Singh, and filmmaker Nikkhil Advani also have cameos in the film.

