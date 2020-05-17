Facts About Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer 'Sacred Games' You Might Not Have Known

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan starrer Sacred Games is one of the leading series on Netflix Originals. In the Scared Games franchise, Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays Ganesh Gaitonde who is a gangster and Saif Ali Khan plays Sartaj Singh who is a cop. The story deals with the story of how Sartaj receives a phone call from gangster Ganesh; who tells him to save the city within 25 days. The series chronicles the events that follow while outlining Gaitonde's past.

The thriller drama is based on Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name. Scared Games has two seasons released till date. There are several lesser-known facts about the action-series, let's have a look at some of the interesting trivia about the show.

Lesser-known facts about Sacred Games

The creator of Sacred Games, Anurag Kashyap had read the novel in 2006, when it was released. However, after eight years AMC from Scott Free Productions placed an offer for a series in English. Kashyap declined the offer as he did not want to do "anything based in India, in English".

According to IMDb, stories of Ganesh Gaitonde and Sartaj Singh were shot simultaneously by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane respectively.

The storyline of Sacred Games is partially based on the real-time events in Mumbai and India between 1980-1993. According to IMDB, the character of Sulemani Isa is loosely based on Dawood Ibrahim. The rags to riches story of Gaitonde, him fleeing to Dubai and 1993 Bomb Blasts by Isa are all are based on the real characters.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan's partnership, Sacred Games is the first Indian Netflix Original TV Series.

In an older interview, Anurag Kashyap stated that he shot and treated the entire series as a film.

The crime series was executed in different real locations as it was set in a period. While parts of the novel were set in 2004, the series was changed to modern-day.

Season one of the Sacred Games franchise covers the first quarter of the original novel.

The titles of all the chapters have their meaning in Hindu Mythology. A resemblance is drawn between the theme of an episode and the mythical story related to the title.

In the series, Saif Ali Khan's character Sartaj Singh wants to become a cricketer. In real life, both his father and grandfather have played and served as captain in National Indian Cricket Team.

