There's A Deep Reason Why Nawazuddin Siddiqui Doesn't Want To Label Himself As A Star

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's rise to stardom has been an inspirational journey that started with his role as a junior artist in Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai MBBS to the recognition as a fine actor in films like Mom and Manto. The actor established himself in the industry with his role in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. In a recent interaction with a leading agency, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that despite a huge fan following, he does not consider himself a star.

Nawazuddin opened up and stated his belief that the tags of a star, megastar or superstar tend to stereotype an actor into a particular category. He added that after being stereotyped as a star, the actors often resort to portraying the typical roles of a hero. Nawazuddin, however, claims that a real actor can be seen in a variety of roles that require stepping out of their comfort zone.

The Sacred Games actor revealed that he aims to achieve versatility as an actor and for that, he cannot consider himself a star. He said that once an artist is trapped in the star category, he/she cannot grow as an actor. The actor himself has shattered the stereotypical image of a Bollywood hero with a wide array of roles from that of the mafia in Gangs Of Wasseypur to biographical roles in Thackeray and Manto. Nawazuddin has also received critical appreciation for his roles as an antagonist in Salman Khan starrer Kick and Sacred Games. The actor is now experimenting with his film choices and onscreen image with romantic comedies like his latest film Motichoor Chaknachoor.

What's next for Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Debamitra Biswal's Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite actor Athiya Shetty. The film released in theaters on November 15. He will feature next in his home production Bole Chudiyaan opposite actor Tammanah. The film will be directed by his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.

