Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Hollywood's Influence On Bollywood: 'Not Dying To Do Film In West'

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently spoke about the influence of Hollywood on Bollywood and revealed that an actor or a film gets recognised in India, only if it has received appreciation from the west. Backing his claims in an interview with Hindustan Times, Nawazuddin Siddiqui cited the example of his recent movie, Serious Men and explained that he considers it lucky that the film received a great response from the audience at home. However, the actor added, if the film didn’t go as per plans, then it would have won some award in the west and later, it would be termed ‘good’ in India.

'Not dying to do Hollywood film'

Adding to the same, Nawazuddin Siddiqui mentioned that the ‘Hollywood validation’ is still needed in India. More so, in his interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui mentioned that he has been offered several Hollywood films, however, the actor confessed that these projects are not ‘materialising’. Nawazuddin added that he is not dying to do a Hollywood film and admitted that he will still be an actor If he doesn’t get their validation. Furthermore, Siddiqui mentioned that many of his films go to Hollywood, without him actually having to work there.

The actor recently made it to the news, when he extended gratitude towards fans for showering love on his much-acclaimed Netflix movie, Serious Men. In his note, the actor thanked fans for making the film a 'huge success'. Take a look at the post shared by the actor.

Nawazuddin on the work front

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin will be next seen in Roam Rome Mein. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the leading roles, Roam Rome Mein follows the story of Raj, who goes to Rome in search of his missing sister. In his search, he meets some magical and interesting characters who take him through his own journey of self-realisation. Helmed by Tannishtha Chatterjee, Roam Rome Mein also stars Franceso Apolloni and Urbano Barberini in prominent roles.

Siddiqui will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi film, Krrish 4, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Kharbanda, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the leading roles. Krrish 4 is the fourth franchise of India's first sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya. Reportedly, the film will release in December 2020.

