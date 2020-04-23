Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals The Reason Why He Starred In 'Munna Michael'; Read Here

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has said that he took up a role in Munna Michael, the film in which Tiger Shroff pays tribute to his dancing icon Michael Jackson, to overcome his fear of dancing. The actor, who is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood and last appeared in Motichoor Chaknachoor, had spoken about why he worked in the film Munna Michael. This throwback Thursday, let's revisit Nawazuddin Siddiqui's move choice.

Munna Michael is directed by Sabbir Khan, and also features Ronit Roy and Nidhhi Agerwal. In the film, Tiger plays the role of Nawaz's dancing instructor and he does it with style. Nawazuddin has said to an entertainment portal that he had never tried to dance in front of the camera, despite being in the industry for over 15 years. But he overcame this fear in this film.

The film revolves around the life of a boy from the slums of Mumbai who pays tribute to the late pop star Michael Jackson. While Tiger Shroff is already popular for his dancing skills in his previous films, this is the first time that Nawazuddin Siddiqui played a dancer on-screen. Let's take a look below.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui speaking about Munna Michael

Speaking to an entertainment portal, the actor had said that he signed the film because he was scared of dancing and wanted to overcome that fear. He took it as a challenge. He had never danced on the screen, he had said. In fact, the Kick actor has never danced in his real-life as well. He further added that he used to wonder how these actors could dance on-screen and he wanted to overcome that fear, so he joined the film.

Speaking on the success of the film, Nawazuddin also said that there are so many people who have liked what he has done in Munna Michael. He added that he had a lot of fun dancing in this film. It was very liberating for him and he never thought he would be able to carry it off.

