Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Roles With Glimpses Of Faizal Khan From 'Gangs Of Wasseypur'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui debuted in Bollywood with a blink and miss role in Aamir Khan and Naseeruddin Shah starrer Sarfarosh. Following which, the actor was seen in an array of movies. However, it was Anurag Kashyap's gangster-drama Gangs of Wasseypur that brought Nawazuddin Siddiqui to the limelight.

Gangs of Wasseypur, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadha, and Huma Qureshi in the lead, narrates the tale of a gang war between the local goons of Wasseypur. The movie that released 2012 had Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing the role of Faizal Khan, a gangster. Here are some movies that had glimpses of his character from Gangs of Wasseypur in them.

Movies of Nawazuddin Siddiqui that had glimpses of Faizal Khan

Monsoon Shootout (2013)

The movie, starring Vijay Verma, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neeraj Kabi, and Geetanjali Thapa in the lead, narrates a thrilling tale of a police officer. The movie had Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing the role of Shiva, a suspect, who is wanted by the Police department. The movie, released in 2013, intrigued the audiences with its narrative but was reported to be a box office debacle.

Psycho Raman (2016)

The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal, and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead, narrates the tale of a psycho killer and how a cop who pursues him. The movie was reportedly based on real-life incidents and had Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing the role of a serial killer. Meanwhile, the Anurag Kashyap directorial also bought Vicky Kaushal to the limelight, who then featured in movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

Munna Michael (2017)

The movie, starring Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead, narrates the tale of a young man, who follows the footsteps of his dance idol, Michael Jackson. The Sabir Khan directorial had Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing the role of Mahendra, a local goon. Released in 2017, Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer managed to collect big numbers at the box office.

Sacred Games (2018)

The series, starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, narrates the tale of a police inspector and a gangster, who try their tooth and nail to save Mumbai from an attack. Sacred Games, directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, was based on a novel written by Vikram Chandra. Sacred Games released in 2018 was a big hit among the masses.

Petta (2019)

The movie, starring Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, narrates the tale of a college warden who returns to avenge the death of his family. In the Karthik Subburaj directorial, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen playing the role of Singaar Singh, a local goon. Interestingly, Petta marked the Kollywood debut of Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

