Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shares Emotional Tribute As Casting Director Seher Latif Passes Away

Casting director and producer Seher Aly Latif passed away on Monday, June 7, due to a cardiac arrest. The Lunchbox casting director was in her early 40s. Her associates revealed that Seher Latif was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, eight days ago due to kidney failure. Saddened by the news, many celebrities came forward to express their condolences over social media. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to Twitter to express his grief.

Really sad to hear the demise of an outstanding Casting Director & a really amazing friend.

Working with her was always fun.

Rest in Peace #SeherLatif @smwhtlatelatif pic.twitter.com/3Hdli1Sbeo — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) June 8, 2021

Sharing a picture of the late producer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote, “Really sad to hear the demise of an outstanding Casting Director & a really amazing friend. Working with her was always fun. Rest in Peace #SeherLatif.” The Lunchbox is considered by many as a breaking point in the actor’s career and his grievance for his friend was understood by his followers. Many followers retweeted the same and wished the late producer rest in peace.

Latif was one of the most sought-after casting directors for Bollywood. She was even picked up for many international projects set in India like The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Million Dollar Arm. Latif’s credits for casting in India also include Eat Pray Love, Zero Dark Thirty, Sense8, and Furious 7 apart from the many Bollywood projects. She is also known for producing the Netflix film Maska, Netflix series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag and also co-producing Akshay Kumar starrer film Gold.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming movies

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest is the romantic drama movie Bole Chudiyan, where he will feature opposite Tamannaah Bhatia. He will also be seen in the romantic comedy Jogira Sara Ra Ra with Neha Sharma in the lead role alongside Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in supporting roles. The actor is set to star in an American-Indian-Bangladeshi drama directed and written by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki titled No Land's Man, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role the movie will also feature Eisha Chopra andTahsan Rahman Khan.

A quick look at Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movies

The actor got his first lead role in the 2012 thriller movie Kahaani. He later received widespread critical success in Anurag Kashyap's gangster epic Gangs of Wasseypur. He was then seen in the biographical movie Manjhi - The Mountain Man and he was praised for his roles. He received the Special Jury Award at the 2012 National Film Awards for his performance in the movie. The actor's fame was further accelerated after he played the role of Ganesh Gaitonde in the series The Sacred Games. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movies often tell unorthodox stories and the actor enjoys a cult fan following for the same.

IMAGE: MISS MALINI/SEHER LATIF'S INSTAGRAM

