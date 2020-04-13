Nawazuddin Siddiqui Recalls Days He Went Without Food And Money: 'Survived On Parle G'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is an actor who has carved his niche in the industry without any film background. The Sacred Games star made it huge in Bollywood with his blockbuster movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Paan Singh Tomar, Kahaani, Talaash, The Lunchbox, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Manjhi: The Mountain Man and many more. Nawazuddin Siddiqui also reportedly wrote his own biography, An Ordinary Life, however, it was later withdrawn due to some controversies.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'No Land's Man': What to expect from the tragic comedy flick

In one of the book tour interviews, Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke about his struggle in Bollywood and how he spent days without food and money. The star said that he never thought about earning money or how he will become an actor because he was already an actor and it was just that he did not have enough work. Nawaz added that the problem was with survival as he needed money to stay alive and travel for work.

Also Read | Why Nawazuddin Siddiqui said yes to romantic flick 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'; check out

In his book, An Ordinary Life, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that he did not have enough money to eat food and travel for basic needs. He walked miles as he had no money for the bus fare. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor also added that he and his fellow actor Vijay Raaz survived on Parle G and glucose biscuits for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Nawazuddin Siddiqui also revealed that he faced a premature balding issue as well.

Also Read | When Sridevi Sang Praises Of Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Called Him 'a Gifted Actor'

Talking further about his struggles, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also shared that he was used to the failure faced by him. However, he never gave up. The Bombay Talkies actor also added that he came from a poor family background that helped him keep his expectations low. He also spoke about his struggling days when he was studying at the National School of Drama in Delhi.

Also Read | What to expect from Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya's maiden production 'Holy Cow'

Next for Nawazuddin Siddiqui -

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen love story drama flick Motichoor Chaknachoor helmed by Debamitra Biswal. The film also stars Athiya Shetty, Navni Parihar and Abhishek Rawat. The superstar will be next seen in Holy Cow, No Land's Man, Ghoomketu, Bole Chudiyan and more.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.