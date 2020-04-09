The Debate
When Sridevi Sang Praises Of Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Called Him 'a Gifted Actor'

Bollywood News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sridevi worked together in the drama film, 'Mom'. During the movie's promotional event, Sridevi had shared that she admired Nawaz.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is an actor who has carved his niche in the industry without any film background. The star gained immense popularity for his notable roles from his films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Paan Singh Tomar, Kahaani, Talaash, The Lunchbox, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Manjhi: The Mountain Man and many more. Nawazuddin Siddiqui doesn't only have a huge fan following but also is admired by several Bollywood stars. Sridevi was also one of them.

Also Read | MS Dhoni replaces Nawazuddin Siddiqui as PokerStars India's brand ambassador

In a promotional interview during Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sridevi's film Mom, she had revealed that she was a huge admirer of Nawaz's work. Taking further about his acting she also said that he is a gifted actor and she has so much respect for him. Sridevi had also said that it is wonderful to see Nawazuddin on screen.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Movies Where He Played A Die-hard Romantic; 'Munna Michael' & More

Mom is the first film of Sridevi with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. She also praised Akshaye Khanna saying that he is a powerful performer. In the same interview, Sridevi also spoke about the film's script. She shared that the plot of Mom prompted her to take it up. Further talking about the film she said that for her the first thing about a film is the script. She also added that when Sridevi heard Mom's script, it really touched her and moved her. She felt really nice about the story. That’s the reason Sridevi agreed to play the role. 

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer 'Mom' Was Sridevi's 300th Film? Know Facts

The actor also added that she was a director's actor. According to her interview, Sridevi had totally surrendered to her director Ravi Udyawar. She followed his vision and trusted him. She further added that Ravi did a wonderful job. 

About Mom 

The drama flick Mom stars Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddique, Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Ali, and many more. The film narrates the tale of a mother who avenges the perpetrators. Mom is directed by Ravi Udyawar and was one of actor Sridevi's last Bollywood films. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui) on

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Photos That Showcase His Journey In Bollywood - Then And Now

 

 

First Published:
