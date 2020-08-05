Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Feature In Untitled Political Crime Drama Bankrolled By T-Series?

While fans are enjoying and praising Nawazuddin Siddiqui's recent Netflix release Raat Akeli Hai, the actor is already gearing up for his future projects. He will be next seen in a political crime drama in collaboration with T-Series that will be directed by Aditya Datt. Reportedly, the project will stream on a leading OTT platform.

Nawazuddin to collaborate with T-Series

Recently, a source close to the project told Koimoi that Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming project has a very intriguing story. The source also added that Nawaz has liked the script and has given a green light to go ahead with the project, earlier this week. However, the official paper and signing work is yet to be confirmed.

This project of Nawazuddin in collaboration with T-Series will also mark the production house's venture into constructing original content for OTT platforms. Once the signing formalities are done, Aditya Datt will immediately start the pre-production work. The actor is also quite excited to play this part and will start his prep closer to the shooting date, the source further added.

Also Read | Ebrahim Alkazi's demise: Nawazuddin Siddiqui pays tribute to 'Architect of Indian theatre'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has churned out several similar films and series. His Netflix series Sacred Games, which was also a political crime drama was a huge success. The actor gained a huge appreciation for the series. Aditya Datt, the director, was seen working with Vidyut Jammwal in Commando 3. The filmmaker has also helmed films like Table No. 21 and Aashiq Banaya Aapne. On OTT platform space, Aditya directed web series Karenjit Kaur – the untold story of Sunny Leone, released in 2018.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's top 5 performances that left an impact on viewers; check list

On the work front

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen sharing screen space with Athiya Shetty in a romantic comedy film, Motichoor Chaknachoor. On the digital front, the actor was recently featured in Netflix's mystery crime drama, Raat Akeli Hai. The film stars Nawazuddin, Radhika Apte, Aditya Srivastava, Padmavati Rao and many more.

For his upcoming, the actor has several films in his kitty. Namely, The Maya Tape, which is a horror thriller directed by Nikhil Allug. He is also a part of Black Currency: The Fake Currency Truth Unfolds. As per IMDB reports, this drama film will feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rasika Dugal, Zeenat Aman, Arjun Rampal, Vivek Oberoi. Apart from that, Nawazuiddin is also roped in for films like Bole Chudiyan, No Land's Man and Serious Men.

Also Read | 'I spent a lot of time trying to make my skin fairer,' reveals Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui says film 'worth Rs 100 cr and Rs 15 cr have same viewership' on OTT

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.