Nawazuddin Siddiqui's BTS Pics From 'Manto' Will Take You Down The Memory Lane

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's biographical drama, Manto is based on the Urdu author Saadat Hasan Manto. The biopic is directed by Nandita Das. Apart from the notable performance of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manto also features Tahir Raj Bhasin as the 1940s Bollywood superstar Shyam Chadda and Rasika Dugal as Manto's wife, Safia.

Manto earned seven nominations at 64th Filmfare Awards including Best Film Critics, Best Actor Critics for Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is based on the 1940s post-Independence period of India. Take a look at Nawazuddin Siddiqui's BTS posts of Manto from his Instagram.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's BTS posts

In this still, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen as Saadat Hasan Manto. He depicts the writer's personality, wearing a white kurta with some Manto's essentials on his writing-table.

This is an exact replica of the previous still, just in a colourful format. Nawazuddin Siddiqui captioned the post with: "Aaj kal ke Manto duniya mein hai kum, Jinki awaaz mein hai uske jitna dum! Agar aap mein hain sach sunne ka dum, toh suniye hamara gaana #Mantoiyat!"

Here, the actor's character is seen writing in his diary. Nawazuddin Siddiqui stuns in a white kurta paired with classic antic round glasses. He expressed his thoughts in the caption which read: "I pick up a pen when my sensibility is hurt..."

This Instagram post is a repost picture, originally uploaded by the director Nandita Das. Here the entire team of Manto is spotted having breakfast together. The snapshot is from Manto's shoot in the Irani Cafe.

