Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Films That You Can Binge On OTT Platform MXPlayer

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s groundbreaking work in the Indian film industry has put him among the most successful artists of all times. The actor is extremely popular for his role as Ganesh Gaitonde in Netflix’s Sacred Games. He has now appeared in several movies, including Gangs Of Wasseypur film, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Manto, and many more.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has often collaborated with director Anurag Kashyap to give highly popular films like the Gangs Of Wasseypur franchise. The actor has shown that he possesses exceptional acting skills which are evident from his onscreen appearances. Take a look at Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s movies that you can watch on MX player.

Petta

Petta is an action film that released in 2019. The movie stars Rajinikanth, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles. This movie is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj and tells the story of Kaali, a hostel warden who stands up against some local thugs to save his best friend’s son. Nawaz plays the role of Singaar Singh in the movie and his character is quite intriguing in the film.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is helmed by Kabir Khan. The movie stars Salman Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. The story of the film revolves around a man named Pawan, who comes across a speech-impaired girl and then sets out to reunite her with her family.

Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 1

This gangster drama is the first installation of the two films. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, the movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpai and Huma Qureshi in lead roles. It tells the tale of a gang war between the local goons of Wasseypur.

Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2

This is the second installation of the two films directed by Anurag Kashyap. Only this time, the story revolves around Nawazuddin’s character Faizal Khan and his quest for redemption. Nawaz’s character is the mastermind in the film who plays his cards carefully.

Kahaani

Kahaani stars Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. The movie is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and tells an intriguing story of a pregnant woman, who travels all the way from London to Kolkata to search for her missing husband. The movie also earned a Filmfare Award for Best Director.

