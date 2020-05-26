Nawazuddin Siddiqui Must-watch Films On Hotstar You Should Binge-watch Right Away

Ever since Nawazuddin Siddiqui dipped his toes in Bollywood, the actor has managed to create a niche for himself with his indelible performances and has delivered in a wide range of successful films. Here are a few films of the actor, you can now binge-watch on Hotstar.

Kick 2

Starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the leading roles, Kick follows the story of Devi Lal Singh, who is a typical youth with an anomalous standard of living and tries to find pleasure in whatever he does. The film gets interesting as Devi Lal eventually becomes a thief and dons a new name, Devil. Helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film Kick also stars Randeep Hooda, Mithun and Archana Puran Singh in prominent roles.

Black Friday

Starring Kay Kay Menon, Pavan Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aditya Srivastav in the leading roles, Black Friday is a film about investigations into the 1993 Bombay bomb blasts. The film patches up different stories of the people involved -- police, conspirators, victims, middlemen. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Black Friday also stars Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali in a prominent role.

Haraamkhor

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Tripathi, Trimala Adhikari in the leading roles, Haraamkhor follows the story of a selfish, manipulative schoolteacher, who takes advantage of a schoolgirl's vulnerability to gratify his narcissistic desires. Helmed by Shlok Sharma, the film also stars Mohammed Samad in a prominent role.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's last venture

The actor last graced the big screen with Athiya Shetty, in the much-acclaimed film Motichoor Chaknachoor. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty in the leading roles, Motichoor Chaknachoor follows the story of an older man marrying a much younger girl.

What's next for him?

Nawazuddin will be next seen with Tannishtha Chatterjee in the much-anticipated psychological thriller, Roam Rome Mein. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the leading roles, Roam Rome Mein follows the story of Raj, who goes to Rome in search of his missing sister.

On his trip, he meets some magical and interesting characters who take him through his own journey of self-realisation. Helmed by Tannishtha Chatterjee, Roam Rome Mein also stars Franceso Apolloni and Urbano Barberini in prominent roles.

