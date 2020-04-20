Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Memorable Posts From Cannes Film Festival That You Cannot Miss

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is considered as one of the most critically acclaimed actors in the Indian film industry. The Bollywood superstar has inspired many with his journey to becoming an actor and shutting down all stereotypes of a conventional hero. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has churned out Bollywood cult classics like Gangs of Wasseypur 2, Badlapur, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Paan Singh Tomar, and many more.

During the Cannes Film Festival 2018, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's biopic drama Manto was premiered. Nawazuddin Siddiqui won the hearts of many with his portrayal of Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandita Das’s directorial. The film was a biopic of writer Manto featuring Nawazuddin alongside Rasika Duggal, Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others in the lead. Check out Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Instagram posts from the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Here, Nawazuddin Siddiqui updated his feed with BTS pictures. He stunned in a white suit piece attire paired with a black coat. The outfit was designed by Manish Malhotra. Check out Nawazuddin Siddiqui's pictures from his green room.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Red Carpet Pictures

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Pics from Photo Call at Cannes

