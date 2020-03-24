Movies Of Nawazuddin Siddiqui That Were Screened At Various International Film Festivals

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of those Bollywood actors who carved their niche in the industry without any film background. The Sacred Games actor has delivered many hits films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Paan Singh Tomar, Kahaani, Talaash, The Lunchbox, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Manjhi: The Mountain Man and many more. He has broken many stereotypes with his impeccable acting skills. He is one of the most successful actors in the Hindi film industry today and his several movies have also been screened at various International Film Festivals. Take a look:

Photograph

Hello all, #photograph will also be screened at the #berlinale2019

Berlinale Special Gala

Photograph

von Ritesh Batra

mit Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, Akash Sinha, Saharsh Kumar Shukla — riteshbatra (@riteshbatra) January 17, 2019

Photograph starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra had its premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival and Sundance Film Festival. The film is a Ritesh Batra directorial who is known for film The Lunchbox. In the film, Nawaz plays the role of a photographer named Rafi who earns a living by taking pictures of people at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Gangs of Wasseypur

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's critically acclaimed two-part series 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' was screened at the 37th Hong Kong International Film Festival. The film features Manoj Bajpai, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadda and Reema Sen in the lead roles. The film earlier was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival in the year 2012.

Monsoon Shootout

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Varma, the film was much applauded by Indian audiences. Later, the film was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013. The Cannes jury applauded the Amit Kumar directorial for its attention to artistic and noir detailing.

Manto

Nawazuddin Siddiqui won the hearts of many with his portrayal of Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandita Das’s Manto. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018. The film was a biopic of writer Saadat Hasan Manto featuring Nawazuddin alongside Rasika Duggal, Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others in the lead.

Roam Rome Mein

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Roam Rome Mein was screened at the Busan International Film Festival. The film is directed by National Award-winning actor Tannishtha Chatterjee. The film is about a brother (Nawaz) searching for his missing sister (Tannishtha), who undertakes a journey of self-awakening searching for her.

