Mahesh Bhatt, Urvashi Rautela, Esha Gupta & Mouni Roy Skip NCW Summons In IMG Venture Case

Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of National Commission for Women (NCW), has taken to Twitter and revealed that a notice has been issued to Mahesh Bhatt, Esha Gupta, Rannvijay Singha, Mouni Roy, Prince Narula and Esha Gupta for not appearing for recording statements for a complaint against IMG Ventures' Sunny Verma and his alleged accomplice.

The NCW Chairperson revealed through a series of tweets that the people who have been issued a notice now were directed to appear before the commission. However, the personalities 'did not bother to respond nor attend' the scheduled meeting.

Also read: Mahesh Bhatt tells Mumbai police he didn't ask Rhea Chakraborty to leave Sushant: Sources

NCW chairperson issues notice to Mahesh Bhatt and more

Rekha Sharma stated furthermore that the commission has taken a serious note for the non-appearance of the said personalities for their non-appearance. The meeting has adjourned for a next date on August 18, 2020, at 11:30 AM. If the people sent notices fail to show up again will be 'Followed by action as per our (NCW's). Check out her tweets below -

Despite directing to appear before the Commission and intimating the same through all possible modes of communication, these people have neither bothered to respond nor attended the scheduled meeting. NCW has taken serious note of their non-appearance. The meeting has been adjourned to next date, ie, on August 18 at 11.30 AM. You will be sent formal notices again and non-appearance will be followed by action as per our procedures.

Also read: Alia sends love to Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja as they gear up for 'Sadak 2' release with BTS pics

This development comes after Mahesh Bhatt's advocate had refuted all the rumours about the filmmaker's connection with IMG Ventures. The company has been accused of blackmailing and sexually exploiting aspiring models in return for providing modelling opportunities. Amit Naik, the legal counsel for Vishesh Films had come forward and stated that the allegations against Bhatt have been made without any clarifications and that they will be going ahead and taking legal action against every agency who has reported the same.

Also read: Mahesh Bhatt posts cryptic tweet amid Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, check here

Social activist Yogita Bhayana had issued a complaint against Sunny Verma from IMG Ventures. The names of the Bollywood personalities were previously not revealed but now Rekha Sharma has publically called them out on Twitter. The response from the alleged personalities has not yet been reported.

Also read: Mahesh Bhatt's Involvement Rumours With IMG Ventures Falsified By Filmmaker's Advocate

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.