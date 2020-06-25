'Need Proof To Prove You Are Right': Govinda Records All On Phone After Son's Accident

Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja on Wednesday met with a minor car accident in Juhu, Mumbai. According to media reports, Ahuja's car suffered some damage and had a broken headlight due to the collision. Yashvardhan has got a few injuries on his arms, but is safe. The car was driven by the driver who is also safe.

Govinda has reportedly not lodged a complaint with the police as they have solved the matter amicably. According to a website, the opposite car, which collided with Yashvardhan's car, was being driven by someone who works with the Yash Raj banner. A video has surfaced online that shows how Govinda on the spot took the first witness statement and recorded everything on his phone.

Talking to a leading publication, Govinda said that the other driver broke the signal and that's how the vehicles collided. He said the time is such that people ask for proof even if a person is right and that is why he recorded all the statements on his phone. The opposite party apologised immediately as soon as Govinda reached the spot.

The actor said he didn't find any hidden conspiracy behind it and hence forgave them. He further revealed that they agreed to pay the damages caused to Yashvardhan's car. Govinda concluded that the car that hit Yashvardhan was Chopra's family car and is still awaiting their call.

