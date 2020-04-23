Raveena Tandon's Latest Video Makes Her Nostalgic About Times Spent With Govinda

Many Bollywood actors are making sure to keep their fans entertained during the tough times of nationwide Coronavirus lockdown. Many of them like Kartik Aaryan and Justin Bieber are also making TikTok videos to help pass the boredom. Recently, Raveena Tandon also posted a TikTok video of herself where she can be seen imitating comedy queen Bharti Singh's dialogue.

Bharti Singh's dialogue makes Raveena Tandon remember Govinda

Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram account to post a TikTok video of herself. She was imitating Bharti Singh's dialogue. However, in the caption, she mentioned how the dialogue reminded her of Govinda and the times they spent together. She also said, "This original line fabulously done by bharti ♥️ @bharti.laughterqueen .. but when I saw this I had to do@it! Reminded me of Chichi’s @govinda_herono1 dialogue in dulhe raja - Hame Anarkali samajh rakha hai kya , nachaye jaa rahe ho!” 😂😂😂😂 this tik tok dedicated to my one and only chichi ♥️ for all the madness we always did! Reminds me of my Hyderabadi begum role . 😂😂🤪".

For those unaware, Chichi is Govinda's pet name. Also, the movie that Raveena Tandon is referring to is Dulhe Raja where she starred alongside Govinda. The movie also starred Kader Khan and Johnny Kever in important roles. The plot of Raveena Tandon starrer Dulhe Raja revolved around a rich man who becomes extremely angry after he found out that his enemy has opened his restaurant right next to his. To make matters worse his daughter also decides to marry his enemy.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon seems to be quite popular on TikTok. The actor has posted many videos on her social media keeping her fans entertained. Take a look:

