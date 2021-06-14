Neelam Kothari Shares An Unseen Photo Of Her Mother And Her; Check Out

Neelam Kothari often heads to her Instagram page to share various photos and videos from her life, with fans and followers. The former actor, who is a jewellery designer now, has often been seen sharing throwback photos on the platform in the past. Recently, Neelam Kothari's Instagram followers saw a similar, very old photo of her mother and her, being posted online.

Neelam Kothari's unseen photo with her mother

On June 13, 2021, Neelam Kothari took to her Instagram page to post a throwback photo that fans and friends reacted to, with loads of adoration. The designer can be seen sitting next to her mother, as they both look away in the same direction, in the black and white photo she shared online. “Found this lovely picture of mom n me,” she wrote in the caption, with a heart emoji and #throwback.

Neelam's friends shower love

Fans were quick to shower the photo with immense love and filled up the comments section with compliments, and countless heart emojis. However, Neelam Kothari’s fans were not the only ones in love with the throwback post. Her friends and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives co-stars, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor also showed a lot of their love to the photo in the comments section, with the latter writing, “so so pretty!!!!!!!” Actors Sonali Bendre, and Arti Singh commented on the post with heart and heart-eyes emojis too.

Other throwback posts by Neelam Kothari

Many of Neelam Kothari's photos on Instagram are throwback posts. Back in May this year, she shared an old close-up picture of herself taken by Dabboo Ratnani, that she revealed was from the first photoshoot of Neelam Jewels’ first-ever collection. In April 2021, she shared another photo from one of her shoots for her jewellery line as a ‘#throwbackthursday’ post. On May 9, Neelam Kothari shared another throwback photo, but this time it was a solo one of her mother’s, to wish her on Mother’s Day. While some friends like Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor sent love, many other friends of Neelam, from the Bollywood industry, such as Bipasha Basu and Delnaaz Irani wrote about how similar her mom and she look.

Image: Neelam Kothari Instagram

