Neelam Kothari Soni Plans Clean, Quiet And Quality 'we Time' With Family

As the ongoing pandemic has made people more conscious about the idea of physical fitness and mental well-being, actor and jewellery designer Neelam Kothari Soni recently decided to plan a clean, green getaway with her husband and eight-year-old daughter. She even spoke about how her husband, Sameer Soni, suggested a health and wellness resort for the getaway where they could indulge in some fun activities together.

Neelam Kothari Soni’s clean, green getaway with family

As the summer break for Neelam Kothari Soni’s daughter Ahana recently began, it was the perfect time for her and her family to rejuvenate their ‘we time’ at Resort Atmantan situated around Pune. Speaking about her upcoming fun-filled getaway with family, Neelam Kothari Soni mentioned in a statement that it was her husband’s idea to spend time at this resort. She said, “Sameer came up with the suggestion of going to this resort, and interestingly, they also have an engaging summer camp for children. There will be cooking, gardening and trekking classes and more for kids.” Concerned about her daughter’s well-being during the pandemic, she added, “So, we thought it would be a wholesome experience for us as well as for Ahana who hasn't been able to engage in any outdoor activities due to the pandemic.”

Neelam Kothari Soni even talked about how this trip would be a mental detox for her family due to the subconscious stress, anxiety and fear that originated during the pandemic and stated, “Sometimes it is important to get away from a stressful environment. City life has changed a lot... we can't go out and are scared to meet people.”

Stressing on the benefits of spending time in a clean, green environment, she added,” So I believe that being in a green and open environment, and moving away from the constant fear, is more important for the mind than for the body. But in the process of doing a detox program, if one manages to lose a couple of pounds, why not? That's a win-win situation,"

She also shared, “It will be a mind detox, digital detox, physical detox... everything," while looking forward to being away from electronic gadgets during their getaway.

Neelam Kothari movies

Some of the iconic Neelam Kothari movies are namely Hatya, Jawaani, Love 86, Ghar ka Chiraag, Aag Hi Aag, Paap Ki Duniya, Mitti Aur Sona and numerous others. She was last seen in the popular reality series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

