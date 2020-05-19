Neelima Azim Opens Up About Mira Rajput, Says She Makes Shahid Kapoor Really Happy

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in 2015 and have 2 kids. Mira has become a sensation on her own with her great fashion sense. In an interview with a leading portal, Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azim opened up about her family and what Mira is like. Read further ahead to know more details:

Neelima Azim is all praise for Mira Rajput

Neelima Azim said that Mira Rajput is the most undramatic person among them all. She said that Mira is the only one who is stuck among all of them and added that they are all very dramatic. Azim went on to say that Mira makes Shahid Kapoor really happy. In the same interview, she said that the love and happiness that Mira has given to Shahid makes all of them very happy.

Neelima Azim said she feels happy that with Mira, Zain, Misha, Shahid, and Ishaan, her family is now complete. She said that it is amazing how Mira Rajput has made her place in their family. Azim said that she cannot say enough things about Mira and admired her for taking on the mantle of being a wife when she was so young.

She also admired Mira for carrying herself in a certain and for the way she has built her image as a public person. Talking about her first interaction with Mira Rajput, Azim said that the first thing that came to her mind when she met Mira is that she is so young and sweet. When asked if Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor ever come up to her to discuss their lives with her, Neelima Azim said that she has always been their friend.

Talking about her separation from Pankaj Kapur, the actor revealed that Shahid Kapoor was only 3 and a half years when it all happened. Neelima Azim that she had her own journey after that which was all about picking herself up and added that she had her friends and family to support. She also had support from her cousins and her guru Pt. Birju Maharaj.

She further talked about how there were times when it was very difficult for her to be there for her children because she had to work. Neelima Azim said that most of all, she had Shahid and revealed that he gave her an insurmountable belief in life and enthusiasm to live again.

