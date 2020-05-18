Shahid Kapoor's Mom Neelima Azim Opens Up About Her Divorce With Pankaj Kapur

Shahid Kapoor's mother and actor Neelima Azim was married to Pankaj Kapur from 1979 to 1984. In a recent interview with a leading portal, she revealed that she was a young girl when she fell in love and got married. The actor also talked about how her separation from Pankaj was an emotionally difficult time for her but refused to call it suffering or a struggle.

Neelima Azim opens up on separation from Pankaj Kapur

She stated in the interview that she did not decide to separate but he did. She added that he moved on and it was a difficult thing for her to stomach. Adding that when it is a break-up called divorce, she said that it is difficult for both the people involved. She revealed that there was a lot of friendship and attachment with it but there was also heartbreak.

Neelima Azim shared that she had met Pankaj when she was 15 and that they had been friends for a long time. She revealed that he had very good reasons for the separation and that she understood them well. The actor added that he is now well-settled with his family and that she wishes him well.

The actor revealed that Shahid Kapoor was only 3 and a half years when it all happened. Neelima Azim that she had her own journey after that which was all about picking herself up and added that she had her friends and family to support. She also had support from her cousins and her guru Pt. Birju Maharaj.

She further talked about how there were times when it was very difficult for her to be there for her children because she had to work. Neelima Azim said that most of all, she had Shahid and revealed that he gave her an insurmountable belief in life and enthusiasm to live again. The actor said that she was able to do it all over again because she was young. Adding that it took some time, Azim said that it took about a couple of years and further added that she was fine later on.

On the work front, she was seen in a web series called Mom and Co alongside Ayush Mehra where she played the character of Suhasini Joshi. She was also a part of a drama film titled The Illegal directed by Danish Renzu. She was also seen in another series titled Love Sleep Repeat alongside Anshuman Malhotra and Manoj Joshi.

