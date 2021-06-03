Neena Gupta Goes For A Run In The Misty Mountains Of Mukteshwar; See Video

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta has been spending a lot of time with her family at her home in Mukteshwar. The actor is often seen sharing what she does on a daily basis on her Instagram stories. She recently shared a video of herself taking a jog in the deep forests of Mukteshwar. Here's a video of the veteran actor taking a jog early in the morning.

Neena Gupta went for a run in the misty forest

Neena Gupta has been sharing some beautiful pictures from Mukteshwar on her social media. She took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself as she stepped out of her house for a jog in the forest of Mukteshwar. The actor was dressed in comfortable athleisure and was seen jogging in the picturesque forest covered with mist all over. She wrote, "Ek dhundh se aana hai ek dhundh mein jaana hai."

Reactions to Neena Gupta's Instagram video

As soon as Neena Gupta shared the video of herself jogging in the misty forest, her fans wrote all things nice. A fan wrote that the woods are lovely, dark and deep and that they have several promises to keep and miles to go to. Another fan wrote that she was living in a beautiful place. She complimented her and wrote that she loves her spirit and her work. Rubya Chaudhary wrote that it was a gorgeous place. Here are some of the comments on her video captured in the misty forest of Uttarakhand.

Image source: Neena Gupta's Instagram

A sneak peek into Neena Gupta's Instagram

Earlier, Neena Gupta shared a video of herself doing yoga. She was seen practising the Dhanurasan on the yoga mat in the video. She wrote, "Dhanurasan with too much noise." Fans complimented her for her fitness at the age of 65.

She also shared a video of herself enjoying a rainbow near her house. She seemed excited as she posed in front of it. She wore neon cargo pants with a black hoodie. Here are Neena Gupta's photos and video from her Instagram.

Neena Gupta on the work front

Neena Gupta was recently seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar that featured Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video. She was also seen in the Netflix original film Sardar Ka Grandson. In the film, she played the role of Sardar. Neena Gupta's upcoming films include 83, Dial 100 and Gwalior.

Image: Neena Gupta's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.