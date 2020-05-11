Neena Gupta Has Hilarious Response To Daughter Masaba Gupta's Mother's Day Wish

Popular designer Masaba Gupta took to her social media to wish Mom Neena Gupta for Mother’s Day. The designer shared a series of posts for the actor and dedicated amazing captions to her. The first picture she shared was a childhood picture of the two. In the caption, she revealed that Neena had the most hilarious reaction when Masaba called her to wish her.

Neena Gupta's hilarious reply to Masaba's Mother's Day wish

The mother-daughter duo is seen adorably twinning in the picture. Neena Gupta is fashioning a red T-shirt while Masaba Gupta is seen wearing a red sweater over a white t-shirt. Revealing Neena’s reply in the caption, Masaba wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day @neena_gupta - even though you said ‘haan bada boring hai yeh Mother’s Day’, when I called to wish you 🤣🤣🤣♥️♥️♥️”. [sic]

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor's Death: Neena Gupta, Esha Gupta & Milind Soman Pay Tributes

Next, Masaba Gupta shared a No Filter video of Neena Gupta. Dressed up in olive green T-shirt and similarly coloured jogger pants, the actor opened up about how women are not allowed to burp or fart freely. Adding that if men have the right to do it freely, she said that women get to do that too and said that one should not cause trouble to their body.

ALSO READ | Neena Gupta Gives Her Fans Glimpse Of Scenic Beauty Of Mukhteshwar From Her 'holiday Home'

Lastly, Masaba shared another childhood picture with Neena Gupta. Clicked in a beautiful black and white frame, Neena looks beautiful as ever dressed in a kurta and longline earrings. In her arms is baby Masaba dressed in a frock and adorably looking at Neena. She simply added a heart emoji in the caption for the picture.

Amid the nationwide lockdown, the mother-daughter duo is not in quarantine together. Neena Gupta is quarantining with her husband Vivek Mehra at their Mukteshwar residence. The actor often shares pictures and videos from her quarantine time and keeps her fans update about her life through them.

ALSO READ | Neena Gupta Opts For A Quirky Way To Thank Fans As She Crosses 5L Followers On Instagram

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in an Amazon web series titled Panchayat. The series also stars Jitendra Kumar and Faisal Malik. The plot revolves around an engineering student who becomes the secretary of a Panchayat office in a remote village in Uttar Pradesh due to the lack of a better job.

She was also seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan essaying the character of Sunaina Tripathi alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar. The actor is currently signed up for more two films for the year 2020. She will be seen in a yet-untitled Kaashvi Nair film and Gwalior.

ALSO READ | Neena Gupta Sings 'Mai Ni Meriye' On Husband Vivek Mehra's Request; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.