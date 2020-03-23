Neena Gupta Knows How To Rock Spaghetti Straps And These Pics Are Proof

Neena Gupta is considered to be one of the most stylish actors. The 60-year-old actor is still at the peak of her fashion game. From portraying the role of mothers onscreen to showing off her chic style on Instagram, Neena Gupta does it all. The actor always seems to give major style goals to her several million followers. Neena Gupta has also worked in several movies now, in several types of roles. The actor has appeared in two movies this year -- Panga and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

The actor is popular for her several styles of clothing which she dons. She is a major influence among her fans and followers. You can take cues from her style as well. So let's take a look at Neena Gupta's photos where she rocked Spaghetti Straps.

Neena Gupta's photos in Spaghetti Straps

In this photo, Neena Gupta is young and looks charming. Neena Gupta was always beautiful from her younger days. The actor is rocking a black saree. Check out more of Neena Gupta's photos below:

In this picture, Neena looks bright and vibrant in the blue saree with Spaghetti strap. The actor is always on top of her style game. The actor also knows how to glam up with accessories and jewels.

Neena Gupta always inspires her fans and followers with her distinctive style. The actor looks young and beautiful. Neena's fashion sense has always made her look young and cool.

This is from her vacation in the Maldives. Neena looks stylish and ready for a swim. Her vacation pictures also give goals to her fans.

