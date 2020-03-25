Neena Gupta's Most Gorgeous Outfits That Are Perfect For Summer

Neena Gupta is considered to be among the most acclaimed Indian actors. The veteran actor's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Badhai Ho, Panga and many more have impressed the audience. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan with Ayushmann Khurrana also did well at the box office and was critically acclaimed. The film explores the theme of homosexuality. Neena Gupta has always left the audience in awe of her acting skills and style. Let's check out the actor's outfits that you can slay this summer.

In this look, Neena is wearing a bright yellow Kurti. The Panga actor looks energetic and vibrant in the outfit. Her aura is always joyful and eclectic.

In this look, the actor looks stunning and stylish. She is wearing a golden coloured short mini-dress. At 60-years-old Neena Gupta still does it better than anyone else.

In this look, the actor is rocking a normal dress. She has also added a scarf, which you can too use to shield yourself from the sun. Neena Gupta is always on top of her fashion game.

In this look, the actor is again rocking a mini-dress. The light blue coloured dress makes her look younger and more stylish. You can also use this style and look spot-on during the summer.

Neena Gupta is also known for her style. And at 60-years-old, the actor is still giving major goals to her fans and followers. You can see how stylish and elegant she looks in all her pictures.

