Neena Gupta Talks About Hair Colour Woes, Shares Indoor Beauty Routine; Watch

Amid Coroanavirus outbreak, Neena Gupta has taken to her social media and shared a video to talk about her hair woes and also to highlight her indoor beauty routine. She talks about beauty secrets one can follow while self-quarantined. Check out her video below.

Neena Gupta shares indoor beauty routine amid Coronavirus

Neena Gupta firstly talks about her hair colour woes. She said: " The time to colour my hair has come. I was thinking to go to the parlour, but I got scared that I cannot go to the parlour. Then I thought, however, my hair is, let them be. Even if they turn white, it's ok. Sometimes, they turn half-white, they look bad, but it's ok."

“Get the wax strips that are available in the market for threading upper lips. All you need to do is, heat it, and use it the wax strip for your upper lip. For the pedicure, I cut my nails myself. Even though my tummy was on an obstacle, I still managed to cut them," added Neena Gupta.

In the Badhaai Ho actor's Instagram video, she also spoke about how now, everyone needs to be self-reliant and do all the chores themselves. She then expressed that instead of the parlour, she asked her maid to oil her hair. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan actor also exclaimed that when she applied a moisturiser on her feet, it also helped her exercise herself.

She expressed that it is time to do everything by ourselves. She also requested fans to stay indoors and seek help from children and ask them to apply some oil in the hair and perform a foot massage too. She concluded by saying that "We are all in the same boat, so it is fine".

