Neena Gupta's Most Gorgeous Photos In Mini Dresses And Sneakers

Neena Gupta is considered to be one of the most acclaimed actors. Her movies Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Badhai Ho, Panga and many more have impressed several critics. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan with Aayushmann Khurrana also did well at the box office. The film explores the theme of homosexuality. Neena Gupta has always impressed the audience with her acting skills and style.

Apart from her acting skills, Neena is also popular for her style and fashion sense. The 60-year-old actor is still inspiring her fans. Let's take a look at Neena Gupta's photos where she is rocking mini dresses and sneakers.

In this look, Neena is showcasing her style in this attire. The actor is also carrying a sling bag.

In this look, the actor is rocking an overcoat and sneakers. The maroon outfit makes her look vibrant and compliments her features. She can also be seen wearing sneakers.

In this look, the actor is wearing a mini dress. She is also wearing white sneakers. Neena's fashion sense has always enabled her to look young and cool.

In this picture, Neena looks cheerful and vibrant. The actor is rocking a yellow mini dress. She looks incredibly fine.

In this look, the actor is again wearing a mini dress and white sneakers. This makes her look very young and quite stylish. This is considered to be one of her best photos by her fans.

