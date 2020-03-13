Neena Gupta's Best Films Where She Played The Role Of A Mother; See Here

Neena Gupta, the 60-year-old actor, is still on top of her fashion game. Her Instagram will make you want to reevaluate your wardrobe. The actor always seems to give major style goals to her followers. Neena Gupta has also now worked in several movies as well, in different kinds of roles. The actor, in 2020, appeared in two movies: Panga and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Also read : Neena Gupta Has Also Worked In Malayalam Films As Well; See The List Here

The Badhaai Ho actor's acting prowess has enabled her to give life to her characters in the movies. In several of her films, Neena Gupta has portrayed the role of a mother. Her movies are always fun to watch and often send a great message. Let's take a look at the actor's movies in which she played a mom. Below is a list of such movies:

Also read : Neena Gupta & Daughter Masaba Gupta's Pictures Are Adorable; See Here

Panga

This film was released in 2020 and is helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The movie stars Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill in lead roles. Panga is inspired by the life of a national level Kabbadi player. The film shows her struggles, and how she overcomes stereotypes. The movie was also critically acclaimed.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a comedy-drama directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The movie tells the story of a romance between two men, played by Ayushman Khurana and Jitendra Kumar. The movie also stars Neena Gupta as Jitendra Kumar's mother. The movie also sends a crucial message on homosexuality.

Badhai Ho

Badhai Ho is the story of Nakul, a 25-year-old man who finds out that his mother is pregnant. He struggles to digest this information, thinking about what others would think about this. This sabotages his relationships with everyone in his life and he decides to support her mother no matter what age she is. The movie was a big hit and Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta's exceptional performances received high praise from critics. The movie has an IMDb rating of 8.0

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.