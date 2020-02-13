Neena Gupta: Check Out Awards Won By The 'Badhaai Ho' Actor

Neena Gupta is one of the most popular actors in Indian cinema. She is best known for her work in commercial films but has also been part of some offbeat flicks. Throughout her career, she has won several awards and nominations. Gupta received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in the film, Woh Chokri in 1994. She recently became highly popular for her role in the movie, Badhaai Ho. She received high praise from critics for her performance in this flick. With all that said, read on to know more about the various awards she has received in her career:

Neena Gupta's Awards

The actor recently won an award for a feature film. In 2019, Neena won the India International Film Festival of Boston Award for Best Actress for the feature film The Last Color. She also got a Filmfare Award, a Lions Gold Award, and a Screen Award of Best Actress for the flick, Badhaai Ho. The movie also starred Ayushmann Khurana in the lead role. The movie tells the story of a 25-year-old man who is shocked to discover that his mother is pregnant but soon realises that it is completely okay and supports her, hence breaking the stereotype that after a certain age, a woman should not get pregnant. The film received high praise from critics and the audience.

The actor also won a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for the movie, Woh Chokri. She also won a National Film Award for Best First Non-Feature Film of a Director for the movie Bazar Sitaram. On the work front, Gupta is all set to star in the films, Sooryavanshi and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

