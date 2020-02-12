Sara Ali Khan, Akshay, Dhanush, & 'Atrangi Re' Team To Commence Shooting In Bihar

Atrangi Re starring Sara Ali Khan was announced to be on papers recently. The movie is helmed by Aanand L Rai and features Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles. As per several media reports, the movie is touted to be a comedy entertainer. In a recent interview, filmmaker Aanand L Rai revealed several important pieces of information about the genre of the movie as well as about the movie's shooting.

Atrangi Re cast to start shooting in Bihar

In conversation with a leading news publication, Aanand L Rai said that the shooting for the movie would begin next month. Furthermore, talking about the characters of the movie, he said that the movie has weirdly funny characters. He also made a clarification that the film cannot be categorised in a single genre. Rai informed that Atrangi Re is a blend of two cultures.

He further added that Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush would begin shooting for Atrangi Re in Bihar and Madhurai while Akshay Kumar would be joining them after their Bihar-Madhurai shoot completes in mid-April.

Aanand also informed that the shooting would begin with a goal to complete the schedule in 80-90 days. He mentioned that the shooting will be completed by the end of July. Lastly, talking about Akshay Kumar’s character, the director mentioned that Akshay Kumar plays a pivotal role in the movie and his character is an important one for the narrative.

In the recent past, Aanand L Rai made an official announcement of the movie with a picture of his three leads-Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. In the picture, Dhanush and Akshay were seen kissing Sara Ali Khan while she posed for the camera with a smile. Atrangi Re is slated to hit the theatres on Valentine’s Day 2021.

