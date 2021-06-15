Neena Gupta Reveals How She Was Called 'behenji' And 'shameless' In The Same Breath

Badhai Ho actor Neena Gupta recently released her autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh. In the book, she has poured her thoughts and heart out. With the help of Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actor released her book on June 14. In her recent live interaction on Instagram, she talked about being called "behenji" and "shameless" in the same sentence. Read further to know more about the incident.

Neena Gupta talks about being called "behenji" and "shameless"

The actor revealed that she was confined to labels because, throughout her career, she has tried to represent both traditional and modern look. She wrote that the word "behenji" was given to women who did not speak English as their first language. She added that people associate these words to women who wear Indian clothes like a salwar kameez or sari, read-only Hindi literature, and are traditional and don’t subscribe to modern ideologies.

Neena Gupta then revealed that even though being called "behenji" and "shameless" in the same breath is contradictory, those words have been the most descriptive words of her life. This happened to her because she was a Sanskrit-lover and wore tops with spaghetti straps and which confused people.

In the live interaction, the actor talked about her past relationship with cricketing legend, Sir Vivian Richards. The two were dating in the 1980s and also have a daughter together, fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta. The veteran actor revealed details about the birth of her daughter out of wedlock and how actor Satish Kaushik gave her assurance during the time. She revealed that the actor asked her not to worry if the baby turns out to be dark skin, she can say that it belongs to him and then they will get married. The actor also talked about her relationship with her parents and how she wanted to write this book when they were alive. She also focused on her second innings in the industry. Watch Neena Gupta's Instagram video.

Neena Gupta on the work front

Neena Gupta was last seen in Netflix’s Sardar Ka Grandson and also in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The actor will be next seen in the upcoming movie titled Goodbye. It stars Rashmika Mandanna and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles. Other than this, the actor in the past years has worked in commercially successful movies like Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho and others.

IMAGE: Neena Gupta's Instagram

