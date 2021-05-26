Neena Gupta Shares A Picture Of Her 'working From Home' Companions; Take A Look

Neena Gupta has been spending her time at her home in Mukteshwar, following the COVID-19 lockdowns. However, the actor is not there alone and is accompanied by her husband Vivek Mehra, daughter Masaba and the latter’s boyfriend. She took to her Instagram feed on May 26, 2021, and shared a picture of her work from home setting, which included the three; scroll further and take a look at it.

Neena Gupta shares a picture of her work from home set up

The actor took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday and uploaded a picture from her living room, which featured her husband Vivek, daughter Masaba and her boyfriend in the frame. The mother-daughter duo and their partners are spending the lockdown together in their home in the mountains. All the three people were wearing casual clothes as they stayed engrossed in their respective work, in the picture that Neena captioned, “Working From Home”.

In case you’re wondering who Masaba’s boyfriend is – it is actor Satyadeep Mishra who also portrayed her on-screen ex-husband in her Netflix show, Masaba Masaba which released in September 2020. The two are often seen commenting on each other’s pictures on social media platform. Mishra has been spending time with the family for quite some time now and has posted a bunch of images from the hilly destination, including his New Year post for 2021, which also featured Masaba.

Neena Gupta on the work front

The actor was recently seen in the Netflix original movie Sardar Ka Grandson, which featured her in the titular role of Sardar Kaur, who is the grandmother to Amreek Singh, portrayed by Arjun Kapoor. The movie also featured Aditi Rao Hydari in a cameo appearance as the younger version of Neena’s character, opposite John Abraham. The movie released last week on May 18, 2021. The veteran actor was also recently seen in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Raghubir Yadav, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Neena Gupta also announced the launch of her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh, in a recent post on her Instagram feed on May 22, 2021. The book is available for pre-ordering and will release next month on June 14, 2021.

Image: Neena Gupta’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.