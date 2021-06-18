Neena Gupta Talks About Her Book, Her Family And Masaba In Interview With Sonali Bendre

Neena Gupta, who launched her autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh has been flourishing as it has managed to grab a lot of media attention. This has got to do with the vast number of personal revelations the actor has made in her book! In her latest interview, with actor Sonali Bendre, Neena Gupta talked about her book.

Sonali Bendre discusses Neena Gupta's book

Sonali Bendre, as a part of her book club, Sonali's Book Club, interviewed Neena Gupta and brought up several incidents in Neena Gupta's book. They discussed several issues like Neena's childhood, the casting couch and Neena's relationship with her daughter, Masaba.

In her book, Neena has talked about her parents' strained relationship which evidently had an impact on her. Her parents were of different castes and dared to get married. But Neena's father's family was orthodox and did not support their son so they forced him into marrying another woman of his own caste. This resulted in Neena's father having two families and two different homes to juggle and this "betrayal" is what had once even driven Neena's mother to commit suicide.

In her conversation with Sonali Bendre, the actor admitted that she was really scared of asking questions so all she knows about her family is through listening in on conversations among her aunts and relatives. She said that her mother was strict and not as communicative which made her rebel, but it also made her feel afraid to ask her real and important questions about their family.

On the issue of the casting couch, Sonali Bendre praised the actor for writing a very "well-written" chapter that seemed to go exactly with Bendre's thoughts on the subject. Neena Gupta revealed that once a director had maligned her in some sense when he publicly said some things to imply that she sleep with him. But Neena Gupta indirectly refused. Yet, the actor has maintained that she does not judge people for using that way to get roles as one "never knows what someone's circumstances are."

Coming to her daughter Masaba, who she raised single-handedly, the actor admitted that she tried to raise her daughter very differently from how her mother raised her. She said she regretted not spending enough time with her daughter in her childhood because she had to work but now they are like friends.

Neena Gupta's latest work is the Netflix film, Sardaar Ka Grandson in which for the first time, she plays a titular role, Sardaar. Another Neena Gupta's latest work also includes Masaba Masaba in which she starred with her daughter, Masaba Gupta and which will be having a season 2 as well.

IMAGE: NEENA GUPTA'S INSTAGRAM

