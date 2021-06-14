Neena Gupta's Book 'Sach Kahun Toh' Releases Today, Shares Sweet Video About Her Book

Badhaai Ho actor Neena Gupta took to Instagram on Monday, June 14, 2021, to give details about her upcoming book Sach Kahun Toh. The actor revealed that her book has finally released today. She also penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neena Gupta shared a video where she tells everyone that today’s 14th June and her book Sach Kahun Toh is releasing today. She also said, “Thank you so much Kareena for launching my book”. Neena added that even though Kareena is younger in her by age, she always inspires her and is admired for her work. She also told fans that today at 11 o’clock they will be able to watch her and Kareena’s interview on social media. Neena revealed that everyone who pre-ordered her book with start to receive it and one can also order the book online. The actor also asked fans to wish her luck as she is nervous. She wrote in the caption, “Aaj 11 baje” (which translates to, ‘today at 11 o'clock'). Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users wished the actor luck, while some could not stop gushing over the post. One of the users wrote, “You're such a rockstar Neenaji”. Another user wrote, “Best wishes ma'am… I am surely it will be inspiring”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Neena Gupta's new book Sach Kahun Toh will be launched by Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor earlier took to her Instagram handle to share the news. She also revealed the release date and time of the official launch. Neena Gupta has announced the publication of her autobiography. The actor stated that the book would be a look into her personal life. She also revealed the cover of the new book, Sach Kahun Toh. The actor appeared on the cover with a smile on her face and her hair all curled up. She recently shared a post, where she wrote, "Excited to launch my first book with the beautiful @kareenakapoorkhan, whom I really admire. Catch us live on 14th June, Monday at 11 am". Take a look at the post below.

