Neena Gupta's Iconic Roles From Films That Earned Her A Name In The Industry

Actor Neena Gupta is well-known for her portrayal of distinct and powerful characters. She graduated from the National School of Drama in New Delhi. The actress is well-known for her work in both parallel and mainstream cinemas. In her successful career, she has even played a variety of roles. As today marks Neena Gupta’s birthday, here is a list of the top five characters portrayed by the actor.

Geeta Devi in Woh Chokri

Subhankar Ghosh directed the 1994 Hindi drama film Woh Chokri. Gupta's performance as Geeta Devi in Subhankar Ghosh's drama earned her a well-deserved National Award for Best Supporting Actress. Gupta's character progresses through various stages of her life, from a wealthy but unfortunate widow to a lady who finds love in a neighbour, leads a happy life, deals with his sudden absence, struggles to survive with a daughter he abandoned, and eventually meets her tragic end. At the time of its release, the film received critical acclaim.

Priyamvada Kaushik in Badhaai Ho

This film not only marks Gupta's return, but it also gives birth to one of her most beloved characters to date. Neena Gupta is outstanding in her portrayal of Mrs Kaushik as a mother of two sons, a loving and responsible housewife, and the struggle to deal with late pregnancy. The film was a critical and commercial success, and Gupta won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress.

Badi Tabassum in Mulk

Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Rajat Kapoor, Neena Gupta, and Manoj Pahwa play pivotal roles in this courtroom drama film. This 2018 film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, revolves around a Muslim family who becomes victims of societal depictions of their identity. Neena portrays an elderly woman in a household. Badi Tabassum is the glue that holds the family together through thick and thin. During times of crisis, she bears the responsibility of keeping all of the members together.

Melagrania in Trikaal

Directed by Shyam Benegal, the film released in 1985 and starred Leela Naidou, Soni Razdan and Neena Gupta in lead roles. Gupta's portrayal of the illegitimate child of a deceased patriarch in Shyam Benegal's art drama is regarded as one of her best roles to date. Her portrayal of the pathos of her character as Dona Maria's (Leela Naidu) maid and the silent observer on the sidelines is incredibly real.

Rachna Nigam in Panga

Panga, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, depicts the life of a former Kabaddi player who gets back on track after marrying and having a child. In this sports drama film, Neena Gupta plays Kangana Ranaut's on-screen mother. Panga is an emotional roller coaster ride that takes you on a journey through the problems of middle-class families. Richa Chaddha and Jassi Gill also appear in supporting roles.

Image: Neena Gupta's Instagram

