Neeraj Chopra Wants Randeep Hooda Or Akshay Kumar To Star In His Biopic; Read More Here

Neeraj Chopra created history at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by setting a record of 87.58 metres in the Javelin throw. The sportsperson brought Indian its first-ever Olympic gold in athletics. The sportsperson's win took the news by storm with his historic win. Social media saw the entire country lauding Chopra. While the athlete was receiving praises for his win, an old interview of him talking about the Bollywood actors he wants to do his biopic surfaced on the internet.

Neeraj Chopra reveals which Bollywood actor he wants to play his role in his biopic

Following Neeraj Chopra's historic Olympic win, the internet saw an old interview of the athlete in which he talked about his biopic. In 2018, after his Asian Games win, Neeraj Chopra appeared in an interview with The Quint. When asked his desired actor to do his biopic, the athlete took Randeep Hooda and Akshay Kumar's names. He told the outlet that he wants either of them to star in his biopic. However, now the athlete reportedly does not want his biopic to be made till he retires.

Akshay Kumar and Randeep Hooda congratulates Neeraj Chopra

Both Akshay Kumar and Randeep Hooda praised Neeraj Chopra for his historic win via social media. Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle to share a photo of Neeraj Chopra. He wrote, "It’s a GOLD Heartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done." On the other hand, Randeep Hooda celebrated Neeraj Chopra's Olympic win with a series of tweets. He congratulated the athlete and mentioned how he made India proud. He wrote, "What a feeling .. The National Anthem finally .. Bravo #NeerajChopra छात्ती चौड़ी हो गी We are all so proud."

It’s a GOLD 🥇Heartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/EQToUJ6j6C — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 7, 2021

फेर पाटन दे तोड़ !!



What a feeling ..

The National Anthem finally .. 🙏🏽

Bravo #NeerajChopra 👏🏽👏🏽

छात्ती चौड़ी हो गी 🤗

We are all so proud 😎 pic.twitter.com/zHF9dMG6Cu — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 7, 2021

Following the viral interview and Neeraj Chopra's win, the internet was filled with memes and trolls. A user wrote, "Akshay Kumar on his way to make #NeerajChopra 's biopic" while sharing a photo of Neeraj Chopra running. Another Tweet saw Akshay Kumar standing with a stick in his hand. The tweet read, "Leaked picture of akshay kumar from the sets of #NeerajChopra's biopic." In a tweet, a user wrote, "Akshay kumar just found his new movie." while addressing Neeraj Chopra's win.

Akshay Kumar on his way to make #NeerajChopra 's biopic pic.twitter.com/5LaIu1QeqL — samwise (@iampandi12) August 7, 2021

Leaked picture of akshay kumar from the sets of #NeerajChopra's biopic. . pic.twitter.com/vWZvtvVQBd — Rishikesh (@riii_sshi) August 7, 2021

IMAGE: AKSHAY KUMAR AND RANDEEP HOODA'S INSTAGRAM AND AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.