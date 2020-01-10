Neeraj Kabi's Roles That Gained Him Attention And Appreciation From The Audience

Actor Neeraj Kabi has worked in a number of Bollywood films in his acting career. He has work worked in films that were loved by the fans as well as critics. The actor started with the theatre before getting into Bollywood. Neeraj Kabi has also won a number of awards for his work on various platforms. Here is a look the best roles played by the actor.

Best roles played by Neeraj Kabi

1. Ship of Theseus (2012)

Ship of Theseus was a 2012 film which left a lot of people talking. The film revolves around a number of subjects like identity, justice, and beauty. The film was directed by Anand Gandhi who also contributed to the story of the film. The film stars actors like Aidfa Elkashef and Yogesh Shah in pivotal roles. Neeraj Kabi plays the role of Maitreya in the film. Ship of Theseus was loved by the critics for the way the story was represented.

2. Talvar (2015)

Talvar was a drama film based on the real-life events around the murder of Arushi Talvar. The film revolves around a murder and how the police work around it. The story of the film develops around how the authorities solve the case. It was directed by Meghna Gulzar. Talvar stars actors like Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles. Neeraj Kabi plays the role of ACP Vedant Mishra. The movie was loved by the viewers.

3. Hichki (2018)

Hichki was a drama film released in the year 2018. The film revolves around a woman who has issues in expressing herself because of speech imparity and the way it affects her profession. Hitchki stars Rani Mukerji in the lead role. Neeraj Kabi plays Mr. Wadia in the film. The film also stars the actors Rohit Saraf and Riya Shukla in pivotal roles. The film was loved by critics as well as fans.

