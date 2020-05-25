Neetu Chandra Slams User Who Called Her Picture 'disgusting' & 'against Bhojpuri Culture'

Bihar-born Bollywood actress Neetu Chandra, who has featured in quite a few Hindi movies since her debut in 2005, has always been vocal about the Bhojpuri culture and cinema. The actor who interacts with her fans on a daily basis politely shut a user who called her profile picture on Twitter 'disgusting' and against the 'Bhojpuri culture'.

He wrote, "Neetu ji it's very disgusting to see ur profile pic. If you think that it is ok with our #bhojpuri culture then no issue. Bt definitely it won't be acceptable in a cultured bhojpuri family. If you feel so then it's up to you only." Responding to this, Chandra said that it was not fair to judge her on the moral grounds as she is an actor and plays different characters.

The user apologised later and wrote, "It's my personal opinion and it is not imposed to anyone. I am not here to like everything. If I don't like then I share. Also, dressing is a part of our culture. I am not a judge, teacher or guide. Sorry, if you hurt Neetu_Chandra" [sic]

Dr. Kumar, I am an actor,model,producer and I play different characters so judging me on moral grounds is not fair but I am glad that you had a problem, this means you have fought to stop the very disgusting our #Bhojpuri #culture s #music #songs #films since decades. Have you?? https://t.co/y1O9uZLnj4 — Neetu Chandra Srivastava (@Neetu_Chandra) May 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Neetu Chandra was recently in California, shooting her next action thriller, but returned to India in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Talking to a news portal, Chandra said that the situation was scary and there was a 'panic situation' at the airport when she returned in March. She recalled how everyone was seeing her as 'the carrier of the virus' at the airport. The actor is currently spending time her family and is glad she returned safely on time.

