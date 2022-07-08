Bollywood veteran Neetu Kapoor turned a year older on July 8 and has been receiving warm wishes from her friends, family and fans. The actor rang in her 64th birthday in London, where she was accompanied by her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Taking to their Instagram handles, many family members of the Jug Jugg Jeeyo star shared glimpses of her birthday bash in London.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her official Instagram handle to share several pictures and videos from Neetu Kapoor's birthday bash in London. In the pictures, the Birthday Girl could be seen donning a black top with a white collar and black bottoms. On the other hand, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni could be seen sporting a stunning blue sleeveless top with black pants.

Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni was also spotted during the celebration in London. In a video shared by Riddhima, the actor could be seen cutting her birthday cake while her friends and family sang for her. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also shared some pictures on his Instagram handle. Take a look.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned a heartfelt note for mom Neetu Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a beautiful picture with Neetu Kapoor from their party. In the picture, the mother-daughter duo could be seen sharing smiles while impressing with stylish looks. Sharing the picture, the jewellery entrepreneur penned a heartfelt note that reflected her close bond with her mother. She wrote, "Happiest Birthday lifeline Love you always & forever. (sic)"

Several Bollywood celebs wished Neetu a happy birthday via the comments section. While Anu Ranjan penned, "Happy birthday dearest @neetu54 .. lots of love & happiness always," Sophie Choudry commented, "Happy happy bday @neetu54 .. Stay fab always! Lots of love."

Alia Bhatt's adorable birthday wish for her mother-in-law

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, calling her a 'soon to be dadi maaa' as the Gully Boy star is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor shared an adorable picture from her Haldi ceremony in which Neetu Kapoor could be seen kissing Alia on her forehead. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "Happiest birthday to the most beautiful soul... my mother-in-law/friends/ soon to be dadi maaaaa.. love you so so much!!! (sic)"