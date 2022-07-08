Alia Bhatt Wishes ‘soon To Be Dadi’ Neetu Kapoor On Birthday With Unseen Pic From Haldi

While the Kapoor clan is currently on cloud nine with the announcement of Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy, another celebration for the family recently arrived. As Neetu Kapoor turned a year older on July 8, 2022, her daughter-in-law, Alia Bhatt penned a sweet birthday wish for her while unveiling an unseen glimpse of them from her Haldi ceremony. Take a look at what Alia Bhatt posted

Alia Bhatt’s birthday wish for Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a vibrant picture of herself from her Haldi ceremony in which she can be seen sporting a yellow salwar kurta with Haldi on her cheeks. On the other hand, her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor can be seen giving a peck on her forehead with a plate of sweets in her hand. While wishing Neetu Kapoor on her birthday, Alia Bhatt posted a note with the picture in which she referred to Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor as the most beautiful soul, her mother-in-law, friend, soon-to-be dadi maa and extended her love to her. Take a look-

Earlier, as Alia Bhatt recently made headlines after she announced that she and her husband Ranbir Kapoor were gearing up to welcome their first child into the world, Neetu Kapoor got emotional on hearing the news. A day later, she posted a picture of her late husband and actor, Rishi Kapoor's parents, the late Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor. She captioned the picture, "Their blessings" and added two red heart emoticons for them. Several fans and followers took to the comments section of the post and assured her that they were pouring down their blessings on her and her family.

On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor was also spotted on one of her sets with the paparazzi confronting her about Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy. As she wasn't aware of the fact that Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on social media, she took the news by surprise and expressed her feelings about the same. Reacting to the wishes, she was seen taking a pause and thanking them. While interacting with the paparazzi she even promoted her son's forthcoming film Shamshera.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/@neetu54