Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional, Riddhima Posts UNSEEN Pic On Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary

Late Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor entertained people with his acting for five decades and won his fans' hearts with every role he played on the big screen. The actor's sudden demise on April 30, 2020, came as a shock to the entire film industry. Two years after, the actor is still missed by many. On his second death anniversary, his actor wife Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni paid heartfelt respects. While Neetu Kapoor broke into tears talking about the late Rishi Kapoor and how everybody remembers him, Riddhima Kapoor shared an adorable picture on Instagram.

Neetu Kapoor is currently judging the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors on ColorsTV. To mark Rishi Kapoor's second death anniversary, the show is set to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late legendary actor, during shoot of which, Neetu Kapoor broke into tears after listening to a song. With tears in her eyes, the actor also mentioned how every time she meets new people they tell her some story associated with the late Rishi Kapoor.

Sharing the show's emotional clip, Neetu Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for her late husband and mentioned how losing him was difficult and painful. She wrote, "Today is two years since rishi ji left us … loosing a partner of 45 years was difficult n painful at that time the only way to heal my heart was to keep myself mentally occupied." "Movie n television heldped me achieve that rishiji will always be remembered n will stay in everyone’s heart forever," she added. Rishi Kapoor's fans sent power and their best wishes to Neetu Kapoor. One of them wrote, "Always in our hearts, can’t believe it’s been two years," while anther penned, "Oh god, I can feel the pain. Take care, you!!".

Riddhima Kapoor shares unseen pic with late father

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram handle to share an unseen childhood picture with her late father Rishi Kapoor. In the photo, Rishi Kapoor could be seen holding baby Riddhima Kapoor in his hands. Sharing the picture, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Papa," and added a black heart emoji. Many celebrities sent love to the jewellery designer via the post's comment section.

Image: Instagram/@neetu54/PTI