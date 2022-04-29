Dance Deewane Juniors: Neetu Kapoor Weeps Recalling Rishi Kapoor; 'Still Connected To Me'

Late actor Rishi Kapoor is regarded as one of the finest actors in the Bollywood film industry. While acting seemed to have come naturally to him, the iconic star was known for portraying versatile roles on the big screen. His demise has left a massive void in the hearts of fans and the entertainment industry.

Now, the makers of the show have released an emotional promo of Neetu Kapoor tearing up as she reminisced the memories of the late star.

Neetu Kapoor breaks down on the stage of Dance Deewane Juniors

In the promo video, a contestant's grandmother after revealing her close connection with Rishi Kapoor pays a musical tribute to him by singing Lambi Judaai. Listening to her heartfelt rendition, an emotional Neetu breaks down as she spoke about her late husband. The veteran star and the judge of the reality show revealed that she has crossed paths with many people who share the stories of their connection with Rishi.

"Rishi ji is not here but I meet someone every day and every day, someone reminds me of him. Everybody has some or the other story with him. Somehow, somewhere, he is still connected to me," said Neetu.

Previously, on the birth anniversary of Rishi Kapoor, his wife Neetu penned a heartfelt note as a tribute to the iconic star. She wrote, "I learnt a lot from Rishi Ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC .. how we celebrated when his blood counts were high .. we dined shopped laughed .. in his lows we just stayed home watched tv ordered in amazing food n still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better .. hope n being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today."

Rishi Kapoor’s death

Actor Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia in the year 2018. He underwent treatment for almost a year and successfully returned to India after that. He was hospitalised at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 29, 2020 owing to breathing difficulties. He passed away the following day from leukaemia. Rishi Kapoor’s demise came less than 24 hours after Irrfan Khan.

Image: Instagram/@neetu54