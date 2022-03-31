On Thursday, March 31, Neetu Kapoor was spotted out and about in the city and it was then when the paparazzi quizzed the veteran actor about 'getting a bahu' (daughter-in-law) and wife for his son Ranbir Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor is seen in a viral video looking stunning in a yellow floral print dress and a denim jacket as she walks to her car. "Madamji Bahu kab laa rahi hai ghar?" the paparazzi asked her on the way, to which she responded by looking up in the sky and slightly extending her hands to pray while passing a charming smile. It appears that the Rockstar actor's mother is also hoping for her son to marry his girlfriend Alia Bhatt soon.

This viral video is significant because rumours have been circulating for the past few days that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are planning an April wedding.

Thousands of followers commented on the video as soon as it was posted on the photo-sharing platform. "Jodi kaafi jyada aachi hai," (couple is very nice) one social media user said. Another social media user quipped saying, “Jab beta layega (Whenever son will bring her)."

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt relationship

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding date has been the subject of various rumours. The couple was recently photographed with designer Bina Kanan. Fans have speculated that they are set to disclose some good news after seeing them shopping in the past. There has been a lot of chatter about their marriage over the last year. Neither the Bhatts nor the Kapoors have responded to the question of when the two will exchange vows.

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen has released today. Just a week before the release of the film, the director of the movie, Hitesh Bhatia, opened up on the candid reaction of Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu upon watching Sharmaji Namkeen. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker shared that the iconic actor's family members became 'very emotional' at the screening of the film.

Fans' reaction to 'Sharmaji Namkeen'

The film which got released today on OTT has already started garnering reactions from fans on social media. After seeing the film, fans took to Twitter to express their admiration for Rishi Kapoor's final performance. "#SharmajiNamkeen is a must-see for all cinema buffs," one fan remarked. #purefamilymovie - timeless performance #RishiKapoor is a legend." "For one last time... #RishiKapoor in and as #SharmajiNamkeen," another fan tweeted. Chintu sir, I miss you. Thank you for finishing the film, @SirPareshRawal." Social media was swamped with similar beautiful tweets.