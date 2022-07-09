Neetu Kapoor Gives Sneak Peek Into 'birthday Lunch' With Kareena, Karisma, Saif & Others

The Kapoor clan is currently in a celebratory mood as after Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement, the family is once again busy celebrating Neetu Kapoor's birthday. Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor ringed into her 64th birthday on 8th July. The evergreen star marked the special occasion with her family in London. Neetu Kapoor headed to her social media handle and gave fans a sneak-peek into her recent birthday lunch with 'familia'.

Neetu Kapoor shares a glimpse of her birthday lunch

On Friday, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a priceless pic of her recent get-together with her family. The photo featured all the notable members of the Kapoor clan including Neetu, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, Samara Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Reema Jain, Karisma Kapoor, and Samaira Kapoor. All the family members were all smiles as they posed with each other for a happy family pic from London. Sharing the photo, the dance reality show judge wrote in the caption, "Birthday lunch with familia 🥰🤩💕"

Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments section. One of the users wrote, "The family that eats together stays together!!!!🙌" another wrote, "Happy birthday @neetu54 ma'am. Wishing you a lifetime of joy and happiness.. And wish to see you more and more on the silver screen❤️." While one simply wrote, "Family goals."

Alia Bhatt’s birthday wish for Neetu Kapoor

Earlier, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and shared a vibrant picture of herself from her Haldi ceremony in which she can be seen sporting a yellow salwar kurta with Haldi on her cheeks. Moreover, in the pic, Neetu Kapoor can be seen kissing Alia on her forehead.

Along with the photo, Alia also penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her mother-in-law. The Highway actor called Neetu 'the most beautiful soul, her mother-in-law, friend and dadi maaaa'. Alia wrote, "Happiest birthday to the most beautiful soul... my mother-in-law/friends/ soon to be dadi maaaaa.. love you so so much!!! " Other celebs who wished Neetu on social media include Riddhima Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, and many others.

Image: Instagram@neetu54