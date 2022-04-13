Neetu Kapoor Openly Reacts To Alia-Ranbir's Wedding; Shaheen Showers Love On 'Kesariya'

The wedding festivities of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor started in full swing on Wednesday, April 13. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Reema Jain and other family members were spotted arriving for the couple's Vaastu Puja a while ago. In addition to this, Ayan Mukerji also marked the commencement of their wedding rituals by dropping a love song from their upcoming movie Brahmastra.

Although Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have continued to remain hush about the wedding date, their families have begun openly reacting to the marriage talks.

Neetu Kapoor shares adorable video of Alia and Ranbir

In recent days, Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor has been dodging all the questions about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. However, just hours before the Vaastu Puja, the veteran actor took to social media to share an adorable moment of the Bollywood couple. Take a look at it here:

Shaheen Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shower love on Kesariya

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's romantic track Kesariya also made its way online just hours before the duo's Vaastu Puja rituals. The love song aptly captures Ranbir and Alia's mushy chemistry in their upcoming film. Moreover, the melodious voice of Arijit Singh has impressed a barrage of musical souls online. Even Alia and Ranbir's sisters, Shaheen Bhatt and Riddhima Kapoor took to social media to shower love on the track. Check it out here:

Ayan Mukerji confirms Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding

Kesariya begins with Ranbir Kapoor embracing Alia Bhatt on a romantic boat ride, soon after the Brahmastra male lead showers flowers on his ladylove as he chases Alia on a narrow street. While sharing the song online, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji penned a heartfelt note for the soon-to-be-married couple. Before their 'sacred journey' of marriage begins, Ayan wished the duo the best of "energies and blessing" as they embark to achieve a great milestone in their personal lives.

Alia Bhatt reacts to Kesariya

The soon-to-be bride Alia Bhatt left a slew of heart emoticons under the comment section of Kesariya's release post. While doing so, she thanked her BFF for his heartwarming caption. Take a look:

(Image: @shaheenb/@neetu54/@Ranbirliciouss_/Twitter)