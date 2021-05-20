Neetu Kapoor Praises Arjun Kapoor's 'Sardar Ka Grandson', Says 'thoroughly Enjoyed It'

Arjun Kapoor's latest film Sardar Ka Grandson premiered on Netflix on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Many celebrities including Arjun's sisters Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula Kapoor, father Boney Kapoor, Aunt Maheep Kapoor cheered for his film on their social media handles. Deewar actor Neetu Kapoor also watched the movie recently and has given her review about the same.

Sardar Ka Grandson review by Neetu Kapoor

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, May 19, Neetu Kapoor shared the poster of Sardar Ka Grandson featuring lead actors Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. The 62-year-old actor appreciated Arjun's acting and she wrote "well done" while tagging him in the story. She expressed her views about the film and wrote "thoroughly enjoyed the movie" and added a well-wishing remark that said "god bless" with a red heart emoticon. Check out the screenshot of Neetu Kapoor's Instagram story-

Sardar Ka Grandson review by other celebrities

While many celebrities are sharing their reviews on the latest film, Arjun Kapoor's aunt Maheep Kapoor also enjoyed the movie. Taking to her Instagram post on the day of release, Maheep revealed she watched the movie with her family and shared a photo featuring her husband, actor Sanjay Kapoor and their children Shanaya and Jahaan. She shared her excitement of watching the film in the caption and wrote "Whoooot whooot ! Now streaming on Netflix #sardarkagrandson #MyDayIsSorted". Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor, who has also been thoroughly giving shout-outs to the movie since its release recently shared on her Instagram story that Sardar Ka Grandson was trending No. 1 on Netflix.

More about Sardar Ka Grandson

Apart from Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet in leads, the Sardar Ka Grandson cast includes Neena Gupta in a pivotal role whereas it also features Soni Razdan, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Kanwaljit Singh among others. The film shows Arjun essaying the role of Neena Gupta's character's grandson who wants to fulfil her wish to go to Lahore to visit the house she lived in before the India-Pakistan partition. When he finds it almost impossible to take her to Pakistan, Arjun comes up with an insane plan to bring the house from Lahore to Punjab.

IMAGE: NEETU KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

