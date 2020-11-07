Neetu Kapoor Shares Hilarious Video On COVID-19; Quips 'never Let Your Guard Down'

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor recently took to social media to share a meaningful video about Coronavirus and the repercussions of not wearing a facemask. The video playfully highlighted how important it is to be careful in the current situation as anyone could have been infected with the virus. Through the caption of the video, Neetu Kapoor advised everyone to wear a facemask as it is the only way to be careful. Her followers have flooded the comments section in agreement as they find a valid point in the hilarious sketch.

Neetu Kapoor’s meaningful social media message

Neetu Kapoor recently shared a hilarious video about the ongoing pandemic and the implications it has. The video speaks about how a seemingly careless gesture can end up becoming the biggest mistake of a person’s life. The video starts off with two men who are waiting at an empty bus stop. One of them is a senior citizen while the other one is a man who seems to be in his early 30s.

The mysterious video takes a drastic turn when the younger man starts weeping uncontrollably after receiving a phone call. The senior citizen, who was initially maintaining social distance, decides to help him after considering his options for a moment. He tries to console the weeping man by hugging him warmly, only to learn later that the man is crying because he has tested positive for COVID-19. In the closing frame, the senior citizen is shown with a worried expression across his face as he might have caught the contagious virus as well.

In the caption for the post, Neetu Kapoor has spoken about how one move can change the narrative completely. She has warned that people must be vigilant in every condition to beat the virus. She has asked her followers to never let the guard down and to wear a mask at all times. Have a look at the COVID-19 video on Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Neetu Kapoor’s fans have mentioned how hilarious the video is and how it has a very meaningful message to share. They have also agreed with the point conveyed in the video, appreciating Neetu Kapoor's intention. Have a look at few of the comments here.

Image Courtesy: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

