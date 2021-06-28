Neetu Kapoor Shares Impish Memory From Ranbir's Childhood When He Called The Fire Brigade

The children’s dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4, recently hosted Neetu Kapoor as a guest judge. The contestants of the show performed dances on songs from Neetu Kapoor’s films, and the Rafoo Chakkar actor shared anecdotes from her life, including the ones with Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. In one of her stories, she recalled how Ranbir, in his childhood, had once called the fire brigade in mischief.

Neetu Kapoor on Super Dancer Chapter 4

Actor Neetu Kapoor appeared as a guest judge in the recent episodes of Super Dancer Chapter 4, which aired on 26 June and 27 June on Sony TV. While sharing some memories from her personal and professional life on the show, Neetu Kapoor recalled one from her son, Ranbir Kapoor’s childhood. Neetu Kapoor shared that once when their family was staying in New York, US, Ranbir called the fire brigade out of curiosity. She recalled that there was a fire alarm in their house, and Ranbir wondered what would happen if he turned it on, and after he did that, the fire brigade arrived at their doorstep. Ranbir, scared, rushed to his grandmother and requested her to not tell anyone that it happened because of him.

Besides this story, Neetu Kapoor also shared stories about the late actor Rishi Kapoor and how he loved pranking his friends. Director Anurag Basu, who is one of the main judges in the show, also shared his memories of working with Ranbir Kapoor. Anurag Basu shared that Ranbir, who has worked with him in two films, namely Barfi and Jagga Jasoos, shares a playful relationship with him, and that out of all his actors, it is Ranbir whom he has grown closest to.

Later in Sunday’s episode, one of the Super Dancer Chapter 4 contestants, Anshika, came to Neetu Kapoor and shared that she is a huge fan of her son. Anshika also gave a card to the actor that she had made for Ranbir Kapoor, and expressed her desire to talk to him once. Neetu Kapoor instantly agreed to her request and on the show, dialled Ranbir, who then talked to his little fan.

Super Dancer Chapter 4 airs on Sony TV, every weekend, at 8 pm.

IMAGE: NEETU KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.